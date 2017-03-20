Man killed after powerful storms move through north Georgia

A man was killed Tuesday night after powerful storms moved through metro Atlanta. The man was killed after a tree fell on his home in the Cambridge Farms Subdivision in Jackson County.

Tragedy struck a young family in Jackson County at the height of the storm. Neighbors say when the tree fell on the back of the house, it felt like Earth was shaking.

A mother, father and their two young children were all packed into one bed because the storm was very scary for the little ones and as fate would have it, the tree fell directly onto the room where they were sleeping.

Everyone was able to free themselves except for the father, who authorities say, was killed instantly. Neighbors identify the victim as Jason Coombs. They say he's been living here with his family for a year.

In that time, he's been working to clear all the extra trees off his property that he was worried were some day going to fall on the house.

Jackson County reports multiple trees down all over the place, but this is the only fatality we've seen so far from these storms that passed through Tuesday night.

(MORE: Photos of north Georgia storms)

Man rescued after tree falls on home

Meanwhile, a tree in Hall County fell directly on a man's bedroom as he was sleeping inside. It became a desperate situation for firefighters working to free him.

After having the weight of a huge tree pressing down on him, he was somehow still breathing.

CBS46 was there almost from the beginning.

The gigantic tree crushed one of the trailers on Highland Terrace. Two people were inside at the time, and one person was able to pull himself free, but the other man was pinned to his mattress and was unable to move.

It took firefighters almost an hour to free the man.

33 severe thunderstorm warnings

A total of 33 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in north Georgia on Tuesday. The initial round of warnings were issued due to storms that produced hail Tuesday afternoon. A second round of storms moved through later Tuesday night, which was responsible for a lot of the wind damage throughout the region.

The second round of storms with wind damage moved into metro Atlanta around 8:30 p.m., and the city of Atlanta around 9 p.m.

Here's a look at the storm reports from Tuesday in north Georgia. #GAwx @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/wsYNXqxhUu — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) March 22, 2017

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.