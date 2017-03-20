Man's hair catches fire at Zoo Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man's hair catches fire at Zoo Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA

Atlanta police say a man told them his hair caught on fire Monday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta, according to authorities.

The victim said his face was burned as a result of the incident.

Atlanta police didn't provide additional details, but said they continue to investigate the incident.

