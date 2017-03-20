GOP leaders propose health bill changes to help older people

A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
The rapidly falling cost of solar energy is going to make it difficult for President Trump to deliver on his promise to put coal miners back to work.More >
The rapidly falling cost of solar energy is going to make it difficult for President Trump to deliver on his promise to put coal miners back to work.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >