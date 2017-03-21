City council could give taxi, ride-share drivers more time to follow new rules

Atlanta's city council is set to vote on an extension on a rule that would require taxi and ride-share service drivers to upgrade their vehicles or lose business at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

If it passes, Tuesday's vote would give those picking people up from the airport more time to come into compliance with rules approved in 2016 that would require taxi and ride-share drivers to pick up in vehicles no older than seven years.

While those same rules allowed for ride-share services like Uber and Lyft to pick up at the airport it imposed new regulations on both taxi operators and drivers for those companies.

Ride-share brought changes for all pick-ups at airport

In addition to the requirement for newer vehicles, the rules imposed fees on ride-share that sought to level the playing field between taxi drivers and ride-share drivers.

It also required fingerprint-based background checks for those drivers, or imposed a fee on companies that used private background checks.

The fees imposed by the rules make Atlanta's pick-up surcharges rank among the highest in the entire country among airports that allow for pickups by ride-share services: $3.85 if companies opt-out of the fingerprint background check requirement.

That's on-par with San Francisco, but less than Chicago and LA's $5 surcharge.

