Voters make decisions on newly-incorporated cities of Stonecrest, South Fulton

The newly created cities of Stonecrest and South Fulton voted to fill their executive branches for the first time on Tuesday. Three candidates were vying for Stonecrest's mayoral seat, while there were nine in the running for the South Fulton top executive spot.

Check results

Click here for election results from DeKalb County.

Click here for election results from Fulton County.

Click here for election results from Cobb County.

Stonecrest

In Stonecrest, which recently voted to incorporate, residents voted on the mayoral seat, as well as races to fill five city council seats. The city of about 50,000 people is in southeast DeKalb County.

Jason Lary came out ahead of two other men running for mayor. Lary got more than 54 percent of the vote.

In the mayoral race, things got dirty.

The candidates were Douglas Favors, who bills himself as a political outsider; Charles Hill, II, who says he will stimulate the city's economy; and Lary, who founded two organizations that helped lead to the city's incorporation.

A campaign mailer sent by an organization that doesn't appear to exist, from an address which leads to an empty lot, alleged one candidate was mentally ill and used a photo of a man who was shot to death by police.

A total of 17 people were working to win five city council seats. Among them, 19-year-old Mary Pat Hector was one of the youngest candidates ever to run for office in Georgia.

She did not get enough votes to win the Post 4 council seat.

South Fulton

The city of South Fulton was just formed in 2016 and is home to 87,000 citizens. Voter turnout was just under 15 percent as many voted for their first mayor and city council members.

William B. Edwards came out ahead of eight other candidates vying for the city's top spot.

Edwards, who is a former Fulton County commissioner, came up short of 50 percent of the vote so there will be a runoff on April 18. There will also be a runoff for the city council as 60 candidates were in the race for seven seats with none of them getting more than half the votes.

The name of the candidates who ran for mayor are provided below:

Robert Bonner, Jr

Benny Crane

Robert L. Dawson III

William “Bill” Edwards

Ronnie Few

Gwendolyn Rainey Gillespie

Rafer Johnson

Travis Townsend, Jr.

Ken Wainwright



Mayoral candidate bios

Election results

Cobb races

Residents in Cobb County decided on whether or not to extend a one-cent tax that would bring in more than $862 million in taxes.

Voters overwhelmingly approved that special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST.

View results here

The tax, which Cobb County residents have been paying since 1998, would provide funding for school projects, improvements and maintenance.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.