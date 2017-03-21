Poll again ranks Democrat at top of field in heavily Republican Georgia suburbs

Georgia Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to volunteers in his Cobb County campaign office. Ossoff is trying for an upset in a Republican-leaning district outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)

Republicans in Georgia and nationally are increasingly on edge about the strength of a Democratic congressional campaign in the traditionally GOP suburbs of Atlanta.

The threat comes from Jon Ossoff. He is a 30-year-old who once worked as a congressional aide and now is a documentary filmmaker.

Now he's flush with campaign cash as liberals from around the country embrace him as a face for their opposition to President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress. Ossoff has never held an elected position, but his online campaign titled "Make Trump Furious," led to nearly $3 million in donations.

Georgia's 6th congressional district seat, which is traditionally Republican-dominated, was held by Tom Price before he was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Trump administration in February.

Ossoff says he believes he can win outright in an April 18 primary that has all candidates on the same ballot. Not long ago, his goal was to make a June 20 runoff.

This isn't the first poll to rank Ossoff so highly, another poll by a different group earlier in March put Ossoff at the top of the field.

Republican field tightens over past month

Since a poll by the same group in February, the gap between two Republican front-runners has closed.

Bob Gray closed a more than 14 point gap between him and fellow Republican Karen Handel. The poll shows the two in a virtual tie. Republican Judson Hill also has a chunk of votes with 9.2 percent of the poll.

About 60 percent of the respondents in the March poll say they're firm in their votes while, in the previous poll, 42 percent of respondents said they were firm.

