Vehicle found in west end mall shooting; No suspects in custody

Three people were shot at the Mall West End in Atlanta on Friday, March 17, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta Police said they've found the vehicle from which suspects fired shots injuring three people near The Mall West End in Southwest Atlanta.

Two men and a woman were shot at the mall in Atlanta on Friday, according to Atlanta Police, who said they believe drugs and gangs may have been a factor in the shooting.

"There was a witness who witnessed the transaction," Atlanta Police said. "During the course of an argument, he heard one member identify himself as a gang member and the other person identify themselves as a gang member."

Police continue to look for the suspects, but did not immediately say how many were involved.

Witnesses said that someone inside the white Hyundai SUV near the location opened fire Friday afternoon, striking at least one person in the head. Police said amidst the carnage, upwards of 20 shots were fired.

