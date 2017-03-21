Chick-fil-A giving away free food Tuesday morning in Atlanta

Chick-fil-A is giving away free food in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain will give away free chicken biscuits during breakfast hours at some of its restaurants in the Atlanta area.

The offer is limited to one free entree per person, and while supplies last. You should check with your location to see whether they're participating.

Click here to find a Chick-fil-A location in Atlanta.

