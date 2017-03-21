Timeline for Isakson's return to DC unclear after second back surgery

Senator Johnny Isakson is back home recovering after a back surgery at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

Isakson underwent a surgery on Wednesday, March 15, to address a sacral hairline stress fracture. His spokesperson said he was recovering at home on Tuesday.

In February, Isakson underwent a scheduled operation to address spinal deterioration, this is reportedly a secondary operation following that surgery. Isakson disclosed in 2015 that he suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Isakson said the surgery was pre-emptive and sought to avoid larger issues.

“This second procedure will help shore up the reconstruction of my lower spine and will help prevent a minor fracture from becoming a bigger problem. I am working closely with my doctors and physical therapists to ensure that my recovery ultimately leads to a long road of wellness. I look forward to returning to Washington as soon as possible with a new and improved back to continue working on behalf of Georgians.”

The AJC said this was scheduled to be the 72-year-old Republican Senator's first week back on Capitol Hill since his initial surgery. A spokeswoman said it was unclear when he would return to work after this surgery.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.