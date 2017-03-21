Hawks continue slide with 4th straight loss

Charlotte Hornets' Briante Weber (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points and the Charlotte Hornets handed the slumping Atlanta Hawks their fourth straight loss, 105-90 on Monday night.

The Hornets scored 17 points off 18 turnovers and led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter.

Frank Kaminsky provided more strong play off the bench for Charlotte with 14 points and five assists. The 7-footer came into the game averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his previous 15 games.

Behind Kaminsky, Charlotte's bench outscored the Hawks 43-22.

Charlotte pulled within three games of eighth-place Detroit in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks played without All-Star forward Paul Millsap and top reserve guard Kent Bazemore and never got in sync on offense.

