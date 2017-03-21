Henry Co. DA seeks death penalty of men charged in quadruple murder

Two men charged with killing four people in McDonough at a bonfire house party could face the death penalty.

Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo announced Monday he had filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty as punishment for Jacob Kosky and Matthew Baker, Jr. if they are convicted.

“We are still analyzing the evidence and several factors in this case and want to preserve the death penalty as an option for these heinous crimes,” Pattillo said.

Authorities say Kosky and Baker attended a bonfire party at a home on Moccasin Gap Road October 26, 2017. At some point, the men left and returned with guns and opened fire.

Matthew Hicks, 18, Keith Gibson, 29, and Sophia Bullard, 20, were found dead inside the home in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2016. Destiny Olinger, 20, was found inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She died two days later at the hospital.

In order to seek capital punishment, state law requires defendants be charged with murder, rape, armed robbery or kidnapping and have at least one aggravating factor.

