Traffic stop in Pickens County leads to deputy-involved shooting

A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting that involved a Pickens County deputy.

According to authorities, Sergeant Travis Curran attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 53 East in Jasper. When Curran exited his vehicle, the driver later identified as 54-year-old Gary Lee Castle, moved towards him with a metal pipe in his hand.

Curran repeatedly told Castle to drop the weapon but he refused. Curran fired his gun, hitting Castle.

Castle received aid on the scene and was transported by helicopter to a trauma center in Atlanta. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Sergeant Curran has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being completed.

GBI is investigating.

