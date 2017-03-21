Police searching for Atlanta identity thief, merchandise seller

Alcie Almecoh Green, 43, is wanted for identity theft and racking up $9000 in charges at Atlanta stores.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Electronic and Financial Crimes unit is looking for a woman accused of multiple identity theft transactions at the Mall of Georgia and other nearby stores, as well as in Duluth and online.

The woman in the photographs, who has been identified as Alcie Almecoh Green, 43, is wanted for opening up multiple lines of credit and using another person's name. She has also been selling the stolen merchandise, which police said needs to be returned to the stores.

The victim who first alerted authorities said the scam is costing her more than $9000.

Green has made transactions at Belk, Von Maur, TJMaxx and Target in Buford. Transactions were also made at a Kohl's on West Liddell Road and the Comcast website using the victim's name, who is an Atlanta resident.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Police also said anyone who suspects they have unlawful transactions on credit or debit cards at any time should immediately contact their bank or credit card issuer, followed by placing a Fraud Alert on the card.

