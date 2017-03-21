Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's POST certification placed on probation

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will have to undergo additional training as a result of the two-year probation of his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification.

CBS46 confirmed the decision by the POST Council, Tuesday.

The probation of Hill's certification does not require him to relinquish his position.

The POST Probable Cause Committee was assigned to look into Hill's arrest from a May 2015 incident involving the accidental shooting of a women inside a model home in Gwinnett County. It was the Probable Cause Committee who recommended to the Council to place Hill's certification on probation.

