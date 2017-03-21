Former NFL player arrested for beating, choking girlfriend in Sandy Springs

Former NFL player Michael Thomas has been arrested for allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend

Police responded to a domestic dispute Monday night where former NFL player Michael Thomas allegedly choked and punched a woman in the face after returning to his house intoxicated.

The victim said Michael Thomas, who is her boyfriend, entered the house in Sandy Springs and started arguing with her. He then left the house and attempted to drive away, despite the victim’s pleas for him to go to sleep.

She said Thomas drove his car into the garage—making an impact on the doors a few times—before driving off.

The victim, who also had a female friend at the residence throughout the course of the incident, said she then went to bed. (The victim’s friend said the two were together that night planning a birthday party for the victim’s daughter).

It was a short time later that Thomas returned to the house and started acting aggressively.

The victim said Thomas took her cellphone and broke it after asking who she’d been in contact with. He then allegedly started beating her with open and closed fists, and the victim stated that she couldn’t breathe when he started choking her.

When police officers arrived on the scene, the victim’s friend pointed them to the room where Thomas and the victim were.

After entering and seeing bruising on the victim’s eye, police approached Thomas, who had since attempted to leave the room.

Thomas was then apprehended after a short dispute with officers.

Police then called emergency medical services for the victim, who stated that she had multiple injuries on her neck, arm, shoulders and back. The victim was then recommended to get medical attention at the hospital, which she refused.

Thomas is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

