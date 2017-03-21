First Lady of Georgia visits The Goddard School

The First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Deal, visited The Goddard School preschoolers in Kennesaw.

Deal spent time with the kids by reading some of their favorite books to them for Read Across Georgia Month.

The Goddard School at Kennesaw along with 27 other schools throughout Atlanta are helping build literacy with the goal of collecting 25,000 books for Children Read.

