Boys and Girls Club, College Park Police join forces to talk positive relationships

Hundreds of kids from Boys & Girls Clubs across Atlanta and officers from the College Park Police Department participated in an afternoon of food, games, and conversations.

Monday's event was part of the organization’s national effort to promote positive and healthy relationships between kids and police.

