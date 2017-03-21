School bus involved in wreck in Gwinnett County

A school bus was involved in a wreck in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred on Highway 20 and Suwanee Dam Road.

The school bus was from Greater Atlanta Christian School and was transporting the girl's varsity soccer team. A spokesperson with the school says another bus was sent to the scene to take the girls back to school.

No kids were injured in the wreck, according to authorities.

The school spokesperson says the game will be rescheduled.

