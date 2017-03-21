Department of Homeland Security issues new ban of electronics on flights

A new terror threat is prompting the United States to issue a new electronics ban from some airports in largely Muslim countries.

The ban is from the Department of Homeland Security and it prevents passengers on flights from ten airports from carrying on large electronic devices like laptops or tablets.

According to officials, the ban is based on intelligence that terrorists are looking for ways to smuggle explosives.

The ban does not affect flights leaving from the United States.

