Holes in APD's claim of no murders in four weeks

The Atlanta Police Department claims there hasn't been a homicide in four weeks but CBS46 finds that may not be true.

Two incidents come into question when fact checking the numbers. A woman was strangled to death last week in Atlanta but police say that's only being investigated as a suspicious death. On March 9 police say a man was shot and killed but they are not yet calling it a homicide.

In an exclusive interview with Mayor Kasim Reed, he tells CBS46 that crime is down and he's crediting the new police chief, Erika Shields.

Mayor Reed says the department is working harder and smarter, cracking down to get illegal guns off the streets.

"I knew she [Chief Shields] would focus like a laser on gun violence and incidents related to guns because that's how people get killed in our city," he said.

Over all crime in Atlanta is down 12 percent. That's compared to this time last year. However, if you ask people in Castle Berry Hill, they'll say crime is a problem still a problem there.

"People being robbed, people being killed, there needs to be more police here," one woman told CBS46.

The neighborhood is located in Zone 5 which has so far seen three murders this year.

Neighbors want to see more officers in the streets.

"Just patrol the area more. To be honest, we can use a little more police presence to try to reduce the crime," another man told CBS46.

Mayor Reed says the problem is due to repeat offenders.

"Our judges need to work harder to make sure those folks who are engaged in violent crime are actually put in jail and not released on bond because our officers work very hard to apprehend them and some of them go through the Fulton County Jail like a turn style." the Mayor said.

Most people i spoke to say any crime is too much crime and more work needs to be done. Mayor Reed says the city will continue to work hard to keep its citizens safe.

Mayor Reed tells me he hopes to get the APD force up to 2,000 officers by the end of the year. Right now there are just over 1,800 officers employed by the department.

