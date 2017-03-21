Holes in APD's claim of no murders in four weeks

A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
Midtown Alliance is working to extend 15th Street from West Peachtree to Williams Street.More >
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing three vehicles from an auction facility in Fairburn.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
The Savannah State University community is dealing with a sad loss.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
