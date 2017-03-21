Extreme pollen triggering allergies

The pollen count Tuesday was at 1549. Any level above 90 is considered high, so today Metro Atlanta is experiencing what's called extreme pollen.

"I love the weather, this is awesome," said Jill Hunter. "I wish it was like this everyday."

But for some, the nice weather has its drawbacks. Pollen coming from trees is starting to blanket just about everything.

"It's the part of the season I don't like with all the messiness of it," said Monica Johnson.

"It messes with my sinus, it makes my sinus drain," said Amelia Secka. "It makes my ears drain everything into my throat."

We've learned that Tuesday's pollen came from several different types of trees; Pine, Oak, Birch, Elm and Juniper trees. Though it's actually the pollen you can't see that's triggering your allergies, not the yellow stuff that lands on your car.

"Usually in the state of Georgia there's some sort of pollen in the air, whether its trees, grasses or weeds, ten months out of the year," said Allergist-Immunologist Dr. Faria Kahn of the Atlanta ENT Sinus and Allergy Center.

She said symptoms vary from person to person but here's what's most common; nasal congestion, sneezing and itchy, runny nose. Dr. Kahn said there's no one particular age group more affected but she said allergists are seeing a newer trend.

"We're actually seeing more and more adults come in for the very first time in their lives even as far as in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s for the first time having allergies."

Antihistamine will help stop the drainage and nasal sprays can help with nasal congestion. But Kahn recommends shots for those with severe allergies.

"Shots, which is a form of desensitization, is when we're giving you what you're allergic to through a shot. They tend to work the absolute best."

For those who may not know if they're suffering from allergies, Dr. Kahn encourages you to get tested. From there, an allergist can best come up with a treatment plan so you can better enjoy the upcoming Spring weather.