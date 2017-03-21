Grandmother charged after toddler struck, killed by vehicle

Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara, the toddler's grandmother, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular homicide

A woman who denied being involved in the death of her 2 year-old granddaughter who was killed in a crash in Gwinnett County on Tuesday has now been charged in the case.

Investigators initially interviewed Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara, 44, at the scene, who said she was not involved in the incident. After interviewing a second time and receiving a search warrant, police found that Ordonez-Guevara hit the toddler as she was backing out of the driveway of 1005 Memory Lane.

She said she did not know the child was behind the SUV.

After hitting the child, she carried her inside of the home, got back into her vehicle and traveled back to her house. She then left her vehicle in the driveway and walked back to the scene.

Gwinnett County Police are continuing to investigate the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, Tuesday evening.

GCPD Officers are investigating the death of a (nearly) 2-yr old girl on Memory Lane, Law. She was struck by a vehicle in her neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/63YZA0pLRZ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 21, 2017

The incident occurred in a neighborhood in the 1000 block of Memory Lane. The girl, identified as Valerie Leiba, was struck in front of her home.

When officers and paramedics arrived to the scene, Leiba was immediately transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

Ordonez-Guevara made her first appearance with the help of a Spanish interpreter in Gwinnett Magistrate Court on Thursday morning. She has not been granted bond, and will remain in custody. Ordonez-Guevara has also been placed on ICE Immigration hold.

Her next court appearance is March 31.

