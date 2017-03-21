Atlanta Beltline work temporarily closes Old Fourth Ward street

The construction on Irwin Street in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward is all part of the Atlanta Beltline extension. For some people it's moving right on track.



"I think it's excellent and I'll be happy when they connect all the different sections because they are kind of broken up," Beltline walker Brett Jackson said.

The construction and traffic detours will be an extra load on drivers.

"It's pretty bad for traffic they are actually routing it all around the area," Rob Pugh said.

I went to Atlanta Beltline officials to learn exactly what is happening.

"We are demolishing Irwin street in order to build a speed table for the existing Eastside trail to cross over," Meghan Injaychock with Atlanta Beltline said.

The speed table is a large speed bump for people to walk across. It should also slow down vehicles. New warning lights will also be installed.

"We'll have what's called a rapid flashing beacon that is pedestrian activated so when people are crossing to the other side of the trail they'll push a button and lights will flash," Injaychock said.

More than 7000 vehicles use this area daily. Since this is new construction across a city street CBS46 got answers on who has the right of way.

"The pedestrian will always have the right of way in passing through this area," Injaychock said. "It's really just an alert to vehicular traffic hey slow down be aware that people are passing."

The work will be complete by April 17th.

