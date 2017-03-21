Lesson learned: financing a car - CBS46 News

Lesson learned: financing a car

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
DULUTH, GA (CBS46) -

Two car buyers had the same problem at one local dealership.

They put money down, then drove off the lot, believing their financing was approved. Just a few weeks later, they each received a call saying they had to return their cars because of financing issues. But when they attempted to get their money back, they were shocked at how much the dealership held back.

That's when both consumers decided they'd Better Call Harry.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Sweetheart Swindle

    Sweetheart Swindle

    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:16:50 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country. 

    More >

    The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country. 

    More >

  • Air conditioning repair turns into class action settlement

    Air conditioning repair turns into class action settlement

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:07:15 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.

    More >

    How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.

    More >

  • Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable

    Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:50:30 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.

    More >

    Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.

    More >
    •   