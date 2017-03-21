Fulton County Public works will begin sidewalk improvements on Old National Highway.

On March 22 at 11:00 a.m the groundbreaking will take place in Parking Lot "A" at World Changers Ministries.

"The Old National Phase I Sidewalk Project is a promise made and promise kept,” said Commissioner Emma I. Darnell. “We appreciate all that staff has done with the County’s stakeholders to make this beginning a reality.”

A little over $4 million will go towards improving between five and six feet of sidewalks on both sides of Old National Highway, from just north of Flat Shoals Road to Sullivan Road.

These improvements will allow pedestrians to be connected to three planned activity centers, schools, parks and homes.

Construction will be completed by April of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.