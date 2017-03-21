Sidewalk improvements on old national highway

Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
The Savannah State University community is dealing with a sad loss.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
