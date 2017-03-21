Apartments near Suntrust Park nearly open, but it'll cost you

The first group of more than 600 apartments in the mixed-use development area near Suntrust Park are nearly ready for tenants to move in, as the Braves prepare to host their first sellout crowd for a regular season game on April 14.

The nicest "boutique" apartments, according to the real estate development group Pollack Shores, will cost tenants $1,700 a month for a one room unit, and $2,500 a month for two rooms.

"It is more similar to some of the really high end prices in midtown and Buckhead," said Brian Oates, VP of Development for the Pollack Shores group. He added that they've been able to pre-lease roughly 20 percent of the apartments, sight unseen, and expects the rest will get snatched up by the end of the year.

"I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised," said Oates, pointing out some of the other apartments in the area start at a slightly more-affordable $1,200 a month.

"Very rarely in Atlanta can you walk outside and walk to bars and restaurants (like you can at the Battery)," said Oates.

