Audit: Atlanta city hall mismanaged tax dollars with purchasing contracts

A new audit of Atlanta’s purchases reveals a culture of questionable business practices, finding that the prices on more than 80 percent of contracts sampled didn't align with the city's own price list.

The audit, released to CBS46 on Tuesday looked at invoices from city supply vendors and found that the prices there didn't match the contract price, or even that there was no listed price.

The contracts were for annual purchases by the city for things like laptops, paper and even guns and cars.

Some of the mistakes may seem small.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city of Atlanta said they firmly support the need for strong regulations and controls with annual purchasing contracts and admitted their office could improve in their efforts to "ensure proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars."

"We are working aggressively and proactively to make all necessary changes," a statement from the city says. "We are already in the process of upgrading essential technology."

"We will continue to seek out every opportunity to save tax dollars, including some pointed out in this audit. These practices align with our track record of success: we have built our cash reserves from $7.4 million in 2010 to $153 million today," the statement goes on to say.

Audit comes amid bribery scandal

The audit was scheduled long before the city’s bribery and corruption scandal became public in January 2017. Since then, two city contractors pleaded guilty to paying more than $1 million in bribes to someone at city hall.

Howard Shook says the timing of the FBI’s investigation puts a spotlight on this audit.

“It comes in the context of the larger, more disturbing problems that are plaguing 35 Trinity right now,” shook said.

But city council finance committee chairman Howard Shook says the audit raises more questions than it provides answers.

The audit, which the city says is a regular annual process, nonetheless comes at a sensitive time for city hall. Two regular construction contractors, ER Mitchell and Charles Richards, have pled guilty to providing bribes to a yet unnamed city council official for lucrative contracts.

Adam Smith, the man who led the city's procurement office, on which this audit focuses, was fired from his post at Chief Procurement Officer the same day FBI agents raided his office.

City hall is embroiled in a bribery scandal that has everyone from mayoral candidates to whistleblowers looking for transparency and answers.

