Baseball legend makes pitch for online fantasy sports in Georgia

Online fantasy sports is one step closer to passing in Georgia, but not without a big fight.

Tom Glavine, a former Atlanta Braves player, spoke at the state capital Tuesday morning in an effort to bring online fantasy sports to Georgia.

"It's always been the ones who pay attention, who do their homework, players who show they fit in different schemes, these are the people that are more successful at it," said Glavine.

But those in the faith-based community are not buying that argument.

"This is a manual of mental disorders and right here, you will find gambling disorder," said Virginia Galloway with Faith and Freedom Coalition. "This is something people are seeking treatment for.

The bill is now headed to the rules committee.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.