Falcons sign FBs Coleman, Vainuku; also land OG Thornton

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have signed fullbacks Derrick Coleman and Soma Vainuku to fill the void left by the loss of Patrick DiMarco in free agency.

Also Tuesday, the Falcons announced the signing of guard Hugh Thornton, who could take over for Chris Chester on the offensive line. The 34-year-old Chester has yet to re-sign and may retire.

DiMarco signed a four-year contract with Buffalo, leaving a void in the backfield. Coleman and Vainuku will compete for the starting job in training camp. Coleman, who is deaf, played in 31 games with seven starts for the Seattle Seahawks. Vainuku was signed by the Houston Texans last season after going undrafted out of college.

Thornton was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. He had played in 37 games, including 32 starts, as he switched between left and right guard.

