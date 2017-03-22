Atlanta ties record high, 20 degrees above average Tuesday

Atlanta tied a record high on Tuesday when the temperature hit 86 degrees.

The high occurred at 3:17 p.m.

100-year-old record tied

The previous record of 86 degrees for March 21 was from 1907, which was more than 100 years ago.

20 degrees above average

The high in Atlanta on March 21 is typically 66 degrees, which means Tuesday's high was 20 degrees above average!

Heat leads to storms

The unusually warm atmosphere helped to fuel strong storms in Atlanta. As a storm system moved through the region, it tapped into the heat and produced severe storms that dropped hail and brought down trees throughout metro Atlanta.

(MORE: Man killed after storms move through metro Atlanta)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.