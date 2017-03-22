Mostly cloudy, not as warm in Atlanta Wednesday

Plan on a mostly cloudy, but dry day in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

After 33 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on Tuesday, dry weather is expected in metro Atlanta on Wednesday. Temperatures won't necessarily be cool, but it also won't be as hot Wednesday as it was Tuesday when a record high was tied. Expect afternoon temps in the low 70's.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 58°. North wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 66°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 66°. North wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 70°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 70°. North wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 72°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 72°. North wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 70°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 70°. North wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Northeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

7:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Sunday

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

