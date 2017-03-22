Downed utility lines causing traffic tie-ups - CBS46 News

Downed utility lines causing traffic tie-ups

There are reports of several downed utility lines in many areas and that's causing a number of lane closures on area roadways.

Here is a list of updated lane closures due to downed power lines:

Cobb County

  • All lanes blocked on SB SR 5 at Cobb Place Boulevard 

DeKalb County

  • All lanes blocked on SR 8 at  Clairmont Avenue
  • All lanes blocked on Lavista Road at Jody Lane

Hall County

  • All lanes blocked on SR 284 at Concord Church Road 
  • All lanes blocked on SR 283 at Corinth Drive

No details on when those roadways will reopen.

