Downed utility lines causing traffic tie-ups

There are reports of several downed utility lines in many areas and that's causing a number of lane closures on area roadways.

Here is a list of updated lane closures due to downed power lines:

Cobb County

All lanes blocked on SB SR 5 at Cobb Place Boulevard

DeKalb County

All lanes blocked on SR 8 at Clairmont Avenue

All lanes blocked on Lavista Road at Jody Lane

Hall County

All lanes blocked on SR 284 at Concord Church Road

All lanes blocked on SR 283 at Corinth Drive

No details on when those roadways will reopen.

