Police: Man known to mother, daughter shot them in Lithonia home

A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
