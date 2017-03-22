Police: Man known to mother, daughter shot them in Lithonia home

Police have a man in custody after a mother and daughter were found shot to death inside their home in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

Police said Michael Thornton was arrested in the deaths of the two women, who have yet to be identified. Police said he knows the women who were killed in the home, but did not immediately identify their relationship.

Thornton, 40, has been charged with two counts of murder.

A relative discovered the bodies at about 2:30 a.m. at the home along Parkway Trail in Lithonia. An 8-month-old girl was also found unharmed inside the home.

He was apprehended at a location on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County.

The victims have not been identified, but DeKalb County Police Lieutenant Rod Bryant says the mother was in her 40's while the daughter was in her mid-20's. Relatives are caring for the girl whose mother and grandmother were killed, police said.

