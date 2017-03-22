Suspected drunk driver flees crash scene on foot with 2 children in tow

Police are searching for a suspected drunk driver who crashed his vehicle and took off on foot with two children in his care.

The crash happened around midnight on Horseshoe Bend in Spalding County.

According to police, 27 year-old Jesse Hicks of Griffin fled the scene on foot with two young children after crashing his vehicle. The children are believed to be between the ages of 2 and 3. Both children were located safely but the search continues for Hicks.

Georgia State Patrol officers are obtaining warrants for his arrest.

