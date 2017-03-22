Police: Man abused dogs, paralyzing one

A Carroll County man is out of jail on bond, accused of abusing his three English Bulldogs, paralyzing one of them.

Charles Smith, 38, is charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

According to Capt. Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department, Smith apparently kept the dogs in cages. Animal Control officers removed the dogs from Smith's home on March 10. Smith was arrested March 19.

Officers said the skin off all three dogs showed signs of "urine scald," a condition that happens when an animal is forced to lie in its own urine and feces for an extended period of time. One of the dogs had been apparently beaten so badly, his back legs were paralyzed.

Smith is out of jail on $12,500 bond. He declined to answer the door when a reporter went to his Maple Street home seeking comment.

