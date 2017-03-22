Athens Police: Woman's car shot in drive-by

Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on North Bluff Rd. in Athens Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene after a woman who works as a correctional officer said they heard about 10 shots outside her home around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said someone had fired shots into her 2001 BMW, even flattening her tire.

No one was injured.

Police said their evidence suggested the shooter was in a moving vehicle as the shots were fired.

The vehicle did not belong to the victim. The complainant was unable to give officers a description of the vehicle or suspects involved.

