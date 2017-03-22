Marist School debate team among top three in Georgia

Marist School's Speech and Debate Program has collected a record number of awards, among those the team ranked in the top three debate programs in Georgia.

For the 2017 Varsity State Championship in debate, 38 Marist students qualified, making Marist’s team the second largest in the state. Marist’s team reached elimination rounds in seven out of the eight events in which it competed.

“Winning the debate sweepstakes championship is arguably the largest in-state achievement for Marist’s team in school history,” said debate team coach Jeffrey Miller. “For a team that comprised only eight members a mere six years ago, this accomplishment not only represents the growth of the speech and debate program at Marist, but also demonstrates excellence in all debate events.”

In the past six years, Marist School’s Speech & Debate Program has won 13 individual state championships.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.