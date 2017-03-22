Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The shooting involved an off-duty Fulton County police officer and actually started in Morrow, which is south of Atlanta in Clayton County.

According to the Morrow police chief, the off-duty Fulton County officer was in a T-Mobile store when he witnessed a man grab two iPhones and run out the door.

The incident began around 11 a.m., according to the GBI.

The off-duty officer then followed the suspect and called 911, according to the police chief, who added that an on-duty Morrow police officer responded to the incident.

According to the GBI, the off-duty officer followed the man in his personal vehicle into the city of Atlanta, where they eventually crashed.

The off-duty officer fired his service weapon at the man while they were on Alyson Court, according to the GBI. Despite being shot, police say the man continued driving, but was eventually stopped by Atlanta police on Lakewood Avenue.

The man, later identified by Morrow police as James Elder, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injures. Morrow police say they eventually arrested Elder at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the off-duty officer had minor injuries, according to the GBI.

The GBI says charges are pending against Elder. They're also conducting an independent investigation on the incident.

