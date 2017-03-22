50+ employers to reach job seekers at Atlanta Career Expo - CBS46 News

50+ employers to reach job seekers at Atlanta Career Expo

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a job fair that will feature more than 50 employers from Atlanta.

The event will be held Thursday, March 30 at Mount Ephraim Baptist Church located at 1202 West Marietta Street.

Below is a list of employers that have already registered for the expo:

  • Airserv 
  • Alorica 
  • Anderson Merchandisers
  • Atlas Logistics
  • Best Bank
  • Bojangles
  • Caliber Home Loans
  • Cana Communications
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Clayton County Police
  • Clayton County Public Schools
  • Cobb County Department of Public Safety
  • Coca-Cola Bottling Company
  • Coin, Cool Ray Heating and Cooling
  • Dawn Foods
  • DeKalb County Fire Rescue
  • Dover Staffing
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • G4S Secure Solutions Atlanta
  • Georgia Diagnostics and Classification
  • Gainesville Police Department
  •  Georgia United Credit Union
  • Goodwill of North Georgia
  • Graphic Packaging
  • Herzing University
  • Huntington Learning Center
  • Krispy Creme
  • La-Z-Boy
  • Lanier Parking Solutions
  •  Manpower
  • MSC Industrial Supply
  • Orkin, People Plus
  • Phillips State Prison
  • Sequium Asset Solutions
  • Southeastrans
  • Teachers R Us
  • The Erosion Company
  • The GEO Group
  • The Home Depot-Midsouth
  • The Home Depot-Retail
  • U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
  • U.S. Postal Inspection Service
  • Waffle House, Waffle House Catering
  • Walden Security
  • Western & Southern Life
  • Whaley Food Service.  

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit Employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

