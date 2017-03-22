50+ employers to reach job seekers at Atlanta Career Expo

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a job fair that will feature more than 50 employers from Atlanta.

The event will be held Thursday, March 30 at Mount Ephraim Baptist Church located at 1202 West Marietta Street.

Below is a list of employers that have already registered for the expo:

Airserv

Alorica

Anderson Merchandisers

Atlas Logistics

Best Bank

Bojangles

Caliber Home Loans

Cana Communications

Chick-fil-A

Clayton County Police

Clayton County Public Schools

Cobb County Department of Public Safety

Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Coin, Cool Ray Heating and Cooling

Dawn Foods

DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Dover Staffing

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

G4S Secure Solutions Atlanta

Georgia Diagnostics and Classification

Gainesville Police Department

Georgia United Credit Union

Goodwill of North Georgia

Graphic Packaging

Herzing University

Huntington Learning Center

Krispy Creme

La-Z-Boy

Lanier Parking Solutions

Manpower

MSC Industrial Supply

Orkin, People Plus

Phillips State Prison

Sequium Asset Solutions

Southeastrans

Teachers R Us

The Erosion Company

The GEO Group

The Home Depot-Midsouth

The Home Depot-Retail

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Waffle House, Waffle House Catering

Walden Security

Western & Southern Life

Whaley Food Service.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit Employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

