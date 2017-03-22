Crash closes I-85 in Fulton County - CBS46 News

Crash closes I-85 in Fulton County

By WGCL Digital Team
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A crash involving multiple vehicles has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of I-85 at Senoia Road in Fulton County.

According to Fairburn Police, three vehicles including one tractor trailer were involved in the wreck. 

No major injuries have been reported.

