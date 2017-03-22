Homeowner arrives to find home damaged by fire

A mother in Gwinnett County returned home to find fire crews battling a blaze at the home she shared with her three children.

The incident occurred at a home in the 3600 block of Starboard Lane in unincorporated Snellville, Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the second floor and attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

