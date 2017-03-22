One person killed in Buckhead car wreck

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal car wreck in Buckhead.

According to authorities two vehicles, a Honda passenger car and a Chevrolet SUV collided on Ga 400 SB, just north of Lenox Road. The two right lanes are blocked on Ga 400 SB.

After the vehicles collided, the SUV overturned. The Honda left the scene of the crash.

There were five occupants in the SUV. One of the passengers was fatally injured. The driver and the other three passengers were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Charges are pending at this time.

