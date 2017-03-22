CBS46 gives thousands of books to kids at Cobb County elementary school

For Christina, mostly every day is filled with surprises. For only being 9-years-old, this little girl has been to many places.

"I went one time to Antarctica, and then I went to the jungle once," says Christina.

All thanks to the power of the written word.

"I like to read because like traveling a lot, reading can take you places, it really can," she added.

On Wednesday, Christina and hundreds of her classmates went on another journey.

Several members of the CBS46 team made their way to Bryant Elementary School in Cobb County to give away thousands of books, including CBS46 anchors Sharon Reed, Amanda Davis, Tracye Hutchins and Mike Dunston.

It's part of our CBS46 Books to Kids initiative.

Each student was given five books, along with a CBS46 satchel in an effort to boost literacy rates in our community.

Helping us hand out the books were Georgia's first lady, Sandra Deal, and State Superintendent Richard Woods.

"It's so important to encourage the little ones, to talk to them, and read to them, and interact with them so that they develop that love of learning, and then they are eager to learn to read," says Deal.

Right now, only 34 percent of Georgia's third graders are proficient in reading by the end of the school year and educators say that matters.

"Research shows if a child is not reading on grade level by third grade, opportunities greatly diminish," says Woods.

CBS46 partnered with various organizations to donate thousands of books to young readers in metro Atlanta.

If you give a child a book, you give them the power to write their own future.

CBS46 collected more than 20,000 books, and collected more than $35,000 in donations during the book drive, which was launched in September.

