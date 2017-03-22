Covington police hope cookie can help crack a case

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >
