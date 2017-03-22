Covington police hope cookie can help crack a case

Investigators in Covington are trying to track down three men who broke into a pawn shop Monday morning, stealing several rifles.

A police officer was able to get a beat on the suspects' get away car, but when that vehicle crashed into a nearby creek, the suspects got out and ran away.

However, in the back of that vehicle, police found a still-wrapped cookie along with a napkin from Quicktrip. There is only one Quicktrip in the city limits of Covington, and when police checked the surveillance video there, they saw a man buying the same peanut butter cookie the day before, getting in to a car that matches the description of the vehicle that crashed following the police pursuit.

Covington Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to call them with information, as they believe he could be part of the group that broke in to steal weapons Monday morning.

