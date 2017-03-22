Should businesses be required to offer expanded sick leave?

CBS46 is digging deeper into a bill that could affect families in Georgia, especially those with caretaker issues.

It's all about sick leave.

When your child or parent is sick, many people worry about whether they can take time off to care for them. State employees already get this type of sick leave, but if a proposed bill passes, it would apply to private employers, and cities and municipalities.

Here's how it works:

If the bill becomes law, a business in Georgia would be required to offer up to five sick days per year to their full-time employees. This would be for illness, a doctor's appointment or anything that's medical-related.

The key to the bill is not sick leave for you, but expanded sick leave that would include a child, parent, grandparent, grandchild or any dependent under IRS code.

However, if your employer does not already have a paid sick leave policy, you wouldn't be eligible because they wouldn't be required to offer it to you. But if your company already does offer it, then it would apply.

There are restrictions, though:

This only applies to businesses with 25 or more employees, and only for employees who work a minimum of 30 hours. And, as an employee, you can only take it once you've accrued the time.

People who have been lobbying this were nervously watching the debate and vote at the State Capitol. They believe that an employee with a child, parent, grandparent, grandchild or dependent under IRS code should be able to take time off to care for them.

But there was pushback from some in the business community.

"There was some concern that we're placing too much of a burden on employers," says State Representative Brian Strickland. "And if we're doing this, we're going to somehow see sick leave not offered in the future."

To get the needed votes in the House, an amendment was put in to address the business community's concerns. It states that this policy would expire in July 2020, which allows it to end if it's too burdensome on small businesses.

The amended version goes back to the Senate for approval. If it becomes law, it would take effect July 1.

