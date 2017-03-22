Dave Chappelle on leaving popular show, new comedy specials

Comedian Dave Chappelle had an in-depth discussion with CBS News about his career, explaining why he left his popular "Chappelle's Show," and talking about his new comedy specials, some of which are now available on Netflix.

Chappelle spoke with CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

"Do you remember when you got your first laugh?" asked King.

"Yeah, first night I was on stage. I can remember who introduced me. I can remember what my introduction was. I can remember the whole thing," answered Chappelle, explaining how the person who introduced him would go on to pronounce his last name wrong. "This guy named J.T. Newton, he said, 'You know folks, everybody starts somewhere. And tonight this young man is it, doing stand-up comedy for the first time.' He goes, 'And who knows? We may be witnessing the birth of a star. Please welcome Dave Chapel (SIC),'"

