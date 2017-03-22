DeKalb Symphony Orchestra forced to perform in the dark

The show must go on.

A loss of power Tuesday night at a concert left the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra and some teenage contest winners playing in the dark.

Len Horton, of Avondale Estates, sent CBS46 a photo of the performance.

Horton says despite the loss of power, no one left the concert early as they were all eager to see how the performance would go in the dark.

In the photo, Horton also points out how flashlights from iPhones allowed the orchestra to see and read the music.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.