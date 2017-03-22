Storm knocks down tree, killing homeowner in Jackson County

Caution tape marks the spot of Wednesday night’s lone tragedy caused by severe weather in Georgia.

Steve Meredith was just a few doors down when a tree fell on top of a home nearby, killing 29-year-old Jason Combs.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Steve Meredith said. “It’s just terrible to hear about a father dying from this storm. It’s always tragic when there’s a loss of life, but I assume this father had children and a wife that is left behind.”

Combs was in the bedroom with his wife and children when the tree came crashing down.

Comes died. His wife and children survived.

“They’ll be forever getting over this. This will be something that will always be in their family memory,” Steve Meredith said.

Steve’s wife, Terri, cleaned up glass from a mirror, which blew over in their garage.

“The wind just caught it and crashed all over the garage floor,” Terri Meredith said.

Their damage is minor compared to their neighbors.

“We were aware of what was going on, but never had the thought that something that tragic could happen just a few doors down,” Terri Meredith said.

Strong winds also knocked down a large tree up the road on highway 332 at Southampton Circle, but nothing compares to the loss of life on Cambridge Farms Drive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral arrangements.

