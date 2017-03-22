8-year-old hit by vehicle at elementary school in Atlanta

An 8-year-old child was hit by a vehicle at his elementary school in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

The child was hit outside Slater Elementary School, which is located in the 1300 block of Pryor Road SW.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the child was taken to the hospital after he complained of leg pain.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools also confirmed the child was taken to the hospital with "no visible injuries," but due to leg pain.

