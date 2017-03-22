Georgia lawmakers OK $49 billion budget with teacher raises

Georgia teachers would get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget approved by lawmakers.

The General Assembly approved the compromise plan on Wednesday, largely agreeing with Gov. Nathan Deal's recommended $49.3 billion spending plan. Of the total, nearly $25 billion comes from the state, with the rest coming from federal sources.

The plan continues previously announced 20 percent raises for state law enforcement.

The plan also includes more than $1 billion of planned projects around the state, including local schools and colleges, a new crime lab in Savannah and construction of a new campus for Lanier Technical College in Hall County.

The plan goes to Deal, who has broad authority to veto individual items.

